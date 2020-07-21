Walmart closing on Thanksgiving, giving more bonuses to thank employees during COVID-19

Walmart announced it would close its stores for Thanksgiving Day this year as a way to thank employees for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.
All Walmart and Sam's Club locations will be closed Thursday, November 26.
The company said stores would operate as normal on Wednesday, November 25, the day before Thanksgiving. Details for Black Friday operations are to be shared at a later date.
Walmart and Sam's Club employees will also receive another round of cash bonuses for their work to keep up with demand during the pandemic.
The company will give $300 to full-time workers and $150 to its part-time associates, including those at distribution and fulfillment centers, drivers and assistant managers for stores and clubs. In total, the bonuses add up to $428 million.
Associates need to be employed by the company as of July 31 to be eligible. The money will be paid out on August 20.
Its the company's third round of bonuses for employees. The first two rounds were paid in April and June.
