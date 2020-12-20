Wawa opens first-ever drive-thru at New Jersey store

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6343458" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WAWA DRIVE-THRU: Customers will soon be able to order Wawa's most popular items without ever leaving their cars. Curbside delivery will be offered, as well.

WESTAMPTON, New Jersey -- Wawa history has been made as the company opened its first drive-thru on Friday.The drive-thru window was added to a store on Rancocas Road in Westampton, Burlington County.The store gives customers the option to stay in their car while getting their coffee, hoagie and other favorites.Customers can still head inside or get gas."We're all just so excited," Brian Schaller, chief real estate and fuel officer for Wawa, said during a grand opening ceremony.The store and drive-thru were created from concept to opening in nine months, he said.Schaller said the drive-thru offers a limited menu compared the one inside."It has the bulk of our food service. The team looked at data and they said what do people want? That's what you are going to find on that menu," Schaller said. He also mentioned the bundled offers and combos including burgers, fries, and pasta.The new drive-thru will have two lanes to order, with digital menu boards and a QR scan menu option.It will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.Wawa broke ground in September on its first-ever freestanding drive thru-only location in Falls Township, Bucks County.At the Falls Township store, shoppers will pull up to a drive-thru window to place their order and a Wawa employee will process payment and hand over their items, the company said.Wawa, which operates 900 stores nationwide, said the idea for the drive-thru was already in the works before the coronavirus outbreak, but it accelerated plans to test the concept as the virus continued to spread in the United States.----------