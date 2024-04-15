Wawa offering free coffee of any size on its 60th anniversary

There's nothing like a cup of coffee to start your day, especially when you can get it for free!

Tuesday, April 16, marks 60 years since Wawa became a convenience store and made their coveted hot coffee a must-have for so many.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Wawa officials say they will give away 1.5 million cups of coffee in any size.

You may also get a side of nostalgia with your free coffee.

The stores will also use their vintage cups and hoagie paper as a nod to their humble beginnings.