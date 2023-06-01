A sketch and surveillance video has been released of the man sought in the attempted abduction of a boy in New Jersey.

Sketch released of man wanted in attempted abduction of 7-year-old boy in South Jersey

DORCHESTER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in South Jersey are looking for a man who they say tried to abduct a little boy from a Wawa.

New Jersey State Police released a sketch and surveillance video of the man.

It happened Sunday afternoon at a Wawa in Dorchester, in Cumberland County.

The 7-year-old boy told police the man offered him candy while they were in the bathroom.

When he refused, the man apparently grabbed his arm and tried to pull him out of the store.

The boy escaped and ran to his mother who was in the women's restroom.

The suspect left the store and drove away in a white Toyota 4-Runner.

He's described as a white male with gray thinning hair combed to the back. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a maroon or burgundy colored t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.

