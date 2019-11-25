vault

The strange story of the Cabbage Patch Kid Riots of 1983

EMBED <>More Videos

Flashback: The Cabbage Patch Kids riots of 1983!

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In November 1983, America went bonkers for Cabbage Patch Kids. The dolls were so scarce and demand was so high that riots broke out in stores, parents were ready to drive hundreds of miles to buy them, and desperate gift givers were willing to pay big bucks for a rare doll.

At a Zayre department store in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, a riot broke out, with a store manager grabbing a baseball bat to protect himself. "This is my life that's in danger," William Shigo was quoted as saying in the New York Times.

Archival video of the event, shown in the player above, shows pandemonium at the store, with boxes containing Cabbage Patch Kids being flung about.

The dolls, designed by Xavier Roberts, were "born" in a cabbage patch, according to the backstory, and buyers would "adopt" them, an act certified with an official-looking document that came with the toy.

At a New York-area Toys R Us, WABC spoke to parents who were desperate for the dolls. A handful of them got to the store in time, but in a matter of minutes, Josh Howell reports, it was over. The dolls were sold out.

One woman told Channel 7 she was calling her sisters in Nebraska and Illinois to see if they could get her a doll. Or she would drive to Pennsylvania. If that failed, she was going to reach out to a niece in California.

At the Rowe-Manse Emporium in Clifton, New Jersey, the dolls were selling for $50, well above the retail price of $21, and there was no shortage of willing buyers.

The emporium set up a trading post where lucky owners of the doll could double their money if they'd bought the toy at retail price, selling them for $40. Rowe-Manse would then sell the dolls again for a tidy $10 profit.

"By the time I go looking in stores, it will cost me $30 in gas and aggravation," reasoned one woman who had just bought the doll at the inflated price at the trading post.

The mania eventually subsided as other hot toys came along, but nothing that followed, including the hysteria for Beanie Babies and Tickle Me Elmo, was quite so dramatic.

Enjoy more throwbacks with the Eyewitness News Vault on YouTube.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societythrowback thursdayvaultu.s. & worldtoys
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VAULT
Thanksgiving TBT: A look back at the iconic Macy's parade in 1980
News Vault: Remembering the Kennedy Assassination
Bill Beutel reflects on Kennedy assassination on 30th anniversary
'The Day After:' Nuclear-attack TV movie horrifies America in 1983
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News