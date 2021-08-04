Society

Descrambled! The 1983 crackdown on Long Island's illegal cable guys

EMBED <>More Videos

Cable companies crack down on descrambling thieves in 1983

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Back in 1983, stealing cable television signals was a crime that cost the cable industry millions of dollars each year.

On Aug. 4, 1983, Eyewitness News reporter Vince Lipari told us how cable companies on Long Island were banding together to try and stop the crime by cracking down on the sale of descramblers. But not everyone was convinced this nonviolent crime was worth prosecuting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytheftcable televisionvaultvintage
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Lack of drivers, NYC workers leads to yellow cab shortage
Are you locked out of your Facebook account? You're not alone
Brooklyn nurse honored with Barbie doll made in her likeness
Murphy rips vaccine protesters as "ultimate knuckleheads"
Search for missing 13-year-old with autism
NYC to require proof of vaccine for indoor events, activities
Frontier Airlines backing flight crew who restrained unruly passenger
Show More
Video shows man assault, spew racial slurs at NJ Transit conductor
Cops searching for suspect after 91-year-old found dead in shed
Simone Biles reveals aunt died suddenly 2 days before competition
2021 NY International Auto Show at Javits canceled due to COVID
China seals city as its worst COVID outbreak in a year grows
More TOP STORIES News