Long Island military mom battling breast cancer gifted refurbished car by Caliber Collision, Geico

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11290953" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A La Mirada homeowner known for his holiday decorations based off the movie "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" may soon be fined by the city if he doesn't remove the latest addition to his display.

FARMINGDALE, Nassau County (WABC) -- A military mom is having a happy holiday after she was handed the keys to a newly refurbished car.Caliber Collision and Geico gifted the Ford Fusion to 56-year-old Navy veteran Karen Jones in Farmingdale on Tuesday.She's raised four children as a single mother, each of whom went on to earn full scholarships to college after being homeless just five years ago.Lack of transportation severely impacted Jones as she recovers from breast cancer surgery and chemotherapy.She is determined to become financially stable, having recently landed a position with FEMA as a Pandemic Crisis Counselor and has also obtained a realtor license to earn additional income.Having reliable transportation is critical for her to be successful at both jobs."I'm extremely thankful because now I can do what I've always done, even in the military -- serve," Jones said.Jones said she's had four surgeries and still has more to come.The car donation kicked off Caliber Collision's 'Tis The Season To Give nationwide campaign.The program had nearly 60 applicants but they knew Jones was the one."It's very clear that you, Karen, re-define the word strength," said Chris Hengerle with GEICO.The vehicle was provided by GEICO and refurbished by technicians at Caliber Collision in Farmingdale who volunteered their personal time to restore it as part of the NABC Recycled Rides program to provide reliable transportation to those in need.Since 2012, Caliber Collision has teamed up with its industry partners to donate over 500 vehicles, many of which were to military veterans and active duty service members.----------