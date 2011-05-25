Coronavirus

California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic

This May 25, 2011, file photo shows a California Pizza Kitchen in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

SAN FRANCISCO -- California Pizza Kitchen's CEO announced Thursday that the company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO Jim Hyatt said in a statement that the company has entered into a restructuring agreement, which will include a commitment for $46.8 million in new financing.

LIST: Face masks required at stores including Walmart, Best Buy, Starbucks

This agreement will enable ongoing operation of California Pizza Kitchen restaurants.

During this restructuring, Hyatt says that it is still open for business and is still offering take out, delivery, third party and select dining room and patio locations.

California Pizza Kitchen is the latest on a string of businesses that have had to file for bankruptcy amid the ongoing pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronavirus californiabankruptcyfoodcoronavirusu.s. & worldrestaurantpizza
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fauci warns 4 states at risk of out-of-control COVID-19 spread
Scientists map how COVID-19 could spread in schools
Grief Gate highlights magnitude of loss to COVID-19
Stakes rise for coronavirus relief talks as jobless aid lapses, GDP drops
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man catches bull shark on Long Island; Officials talk 'Shark Patrols'
'I don't know how you could quarantine NJ,' Cuomo says amid spike
Social media encounter led to teen's murder, parents say
68-year-old woman pushed onto subway tracks in random NYC attack
COVID Updates: NY hospitalizations at new low, NJ cases spike
3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta
Former presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after COVID battle
Show More
Exclusive: NYC extends COVID parking permits after nurses ticketed
Here's what to do if you receive mysterious seeds in the mail
4.2 quake shakes LA area awake in California
Trump floats November election delay, but it won't happen
'Conserve power please,' Con Ed asks 96,000 in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News