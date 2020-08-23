LNU, SCU Lightning Complex fires among the biggest in state history: See list of top 10

Two of the massive wildfires burning in Northern California are now among the largest in the state since record-keeping began. The LNU and SCU Lightning Complex fires burning in the Bay Area quickly swelled in size, becoming the second- and third-largest in a matter of days, according to data compiled by CAL FIRE.Here are the 10 largest fires in California history with figures accurate as of Sunday, Aug. 23.Acres burned: 459,123Structures destroyed: 280Deaths: 1Acres burned: 314,207Structures destroyed: 560Deaths: 4Acres burned: 291,968Structures destroyed: 10Deaths: 0Acres burned: 281,893Structures destroyed: 1,063Deaths: 2Acres burned: 273,246Structures destroyed: 2,820Deaths: 15Acres burned: 271,911 in California; 43,666 in NevadaStructures destroyed: 0Deaths: 0Acres burned: 257,314Structures destroyed: 112Deaths: 0Acres burned: 240,207Structures destroyed: 1Deaths: 0Acres burned: 229,651Structures destroyed: 1,614Deaths: 8Acres burned: 220,000Structures destroyed: 0Deaths: 0