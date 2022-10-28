Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts: Longtime Harlem pastor and prominent political and social activist dies

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts, the longtime politically and socially active pastor of Harlem's historic Abyssinian Baptist Church has died, the church announced Friday.
Butts joined Abyssinian as a youth minister in 1972, and led the Harlem church as pastor for decades, becoming a trusted council of politicians and the public alike as its senior pastor.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
