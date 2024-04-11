Mister Cee, pioneering New York City DJ, dies at 57

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The hip hop world is mourning the loss of the legendary DJ Mister Cee.

Calvin LeBrun, also known as Mister Cee, passed away at the age of 57, according to his family.

The Brooklyn native made a name for himself as one of New York's most prominent DJs.

He executive produced the debut albums of Kool Moe Dee and The Notorious B.I.G., and he was the official DJ for rapper Big Daddy Kane.

The New York hip hop radio station HOT 97, who Mister Cee was an important part of, released a statement after learning of his passing.

"As a family at HOT 97 and WBLS, we're deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Mister Cee. He wasn't just a DJ; he was a pillar of our stations, bringing joy to countless listeners with his legendary Throwback at Noon and Friday Night Live sets," the statement said in part.

Peter Rosenberg, who is co-host of a weekday morning show at HOT 97 and ESPN Radio's 'The Michael Kay Show,' also reacted to the news of LeBrun's death.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.