TikTok video sparks investigation into body of murdered biker allegedly buried at Camp Lejeune

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. -- A TikTok video gaining attention shows a man who claims to have knowledge of a body buried at Camp Lejeune.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) said it is aware of and conducting an investigation into the video and the allegations.

The video was posted Oct. 18. The video's caption describes a Marine confessing to a crime and naming two other Marines as being involved.

The man said a body is buried in a landing zone on base that's rarely used. He said the body could be found 20-30 feet into the woods and buried 10 feet below the surface.

The victim is allegedly a random biker who the Marines did not like. They allegedly encountered him behind Lo-Re-Lei, a bar and restaurant near Camp Lejeune.

"I can confirm that NCIS is aware of this TikTok video and is conducting an investigation into the matter. Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS will not comment further while the investigation remains ongoing," NCIS said in a statement.