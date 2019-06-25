Canadian woman recalls chemical smell in her room while visiting Dominican Republic

Authorities in the Dominican Republic wouldn't comment on Monday about the death of another American tourist.

Vittorio Caruso, 56, of Long Island, New York, died last week-- his cause of death remains unknown.

Caruso is the 11th American to die in the Dominican Republic over the past year with no concrete answers as to why.

Tina Hammell, who is from Canada, says she still feels the effects of her visit to the DR three years ago, when she got sick. She remembers a strong chemical smell in her room.

"I remember my muscles, my hands all turned in and my legs came up, I just was spasming and I lost consciousness."

On Friday, Dominican officials tried to dispel concerns, saying the deaths are a statistically normal phenomenon, not a mystery.

