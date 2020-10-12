Society

California man battling rare form of cancer runs 37 miles on 37th birthday

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Fresno man battling a rare form of cancer ran 37 miles Saturday for his 37th birthday as he hopes to raise money and awareness for people fighting rare cancers.

Joel Stetler was diagnosed with a rare form of stage four sarcoma in 2015.

RELATED: 'It is heartbreaking': Doctors, non-profit leaders concerned about lack of cancer screenings during COVID-19

His doctor initially gave him ways to be comfortable for whatever time he had left but five years, multiple surgeries and eight rounds of chemotherapy later, Stetler still has fight left.

He and a friend who recently beat cancer ran 37 miles to raise money for "Brave Like Gabe," a foundation that raises money for rare cancer research.

After finishing the run at the Art of Life Healing Garden in North Fresno, Stetler had a message for people facing the same odds as him.

RELATED: 5-year-old Rhode Island girl battling cancer becomes Disney princess for a day

"Fight it in any way you can," he said. "And if there's not a cure on the table, pursue healing because I don't have a cure yet but today was life-giving, today was healing for me, and that's out there for you to just take in any way you can."

If you're interested in helping them as they raise money for rare cancer research, just go to their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnomarathon milescancer
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Little girl battling cancer becomes Disney princess for a day
Doctors concerned about lack of cancer screenings during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom charged with attempted murder, accused of throwing newborn out window
Student from New Jersey shot, killed near Ohio State University
Major retailer ends deal with nearly century-old Bronx sports shop
Cuomo unveils Mother Cabrini statue in NYC
Woman recovering after police save her, her dog from pit bull attack
'Hatred is taught': PA's second lady victim of racist attack
RARE SIGHT: Humpback whales 'triple breach' off Calif. coast
Show More
Roberta McCain, John McCain's mother, dead at 108
Iconic Grand Central restaurant suspends operations due to COVID-19
Correction officer seriously injured after hit and run in pub's parking lot
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
COVID Updates: India surpasses 7M cases, pushes for reopening
More TOP STORIES News