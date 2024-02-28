'Feud: Capote vs the Swans' shines light on iconic New York City locations

NEW YORK -- Truman Capote was a celebrated author at the height of his fame during a time shown in the FX limited series "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans."

"The Swans" were Capote's glamorous female friends. The show tells the story of those friendships and then the betrayal of them after Capote exposed their secrets - and it features iconic locations across New York City.

The Black and White Ball thrown by Capote in 1966, recreated in "Feud," was important enough to be called "The Party of the Century."

The original location of the party was The Plaza Hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

The trails of Truman are sprinkled throughout the city as Ryan Murphy gives us a glamorous glimpse into a bygone era of New York Society in the 1960s and 70s.

New York City has long served as the perfect backdrop - a playground of sorts - for storytellers.

Perhaps Holly Golightly, as played by Audrey Hepburn, made you want to have "Breakfast at Tiffany's."

She came from the imagination of Truman Capote. The writer dreamt up Holly at 70 Willow Street in Brooklyn.

"Tiffany's" was followed by another best-selling classic, "In Cold Blood."

Those novels made Capote instantly famous. With the royalties he made his way to Manhattan, buying an apartment at United Nations Plaza, which was intricately replicated for the series.

Also replicated are the homes and haunts of Capote's circle of friends, the socialites he called "Swans."

820 Fifth Avenue is the location of the 20-room residence of William and Babe Paley.

Here she revealed many secrets - secrets she would later come to regret after he published them years later!

And less than ten blocks south is the original home of the "La Cote Basque" restaurant, which 60 years ago was THE place to see and be seen for good food and even better gossip.

In the weeks ahead on "Feud" you'll find out what happened before Truman reached the end of his trail.

And while it isn't pretty, his life sure does make excellent fodder for television.

"FEUD: CAPOTE VS. THE SWANS" EPISODE 6 AIRS TONIGHT ON F.X. AND STREAMS TOMORROW ON HULU. BOTH ARE OWNED BY THE SAME PARENT COMPANY AS ABC.

