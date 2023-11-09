'The Marvels' starring Brie Larson, promises new cosmic superhero team up

'Higher, further, faster.' 'The Marvels' brings a new superhero trinity to the MCU, in theaters November 10.

LOS ANGELES -- "The Marvels," the sequel to 2019's "Captain Marvel," is a cinematic gamechanger, with a brand new team of superheroes leading the way.

The movie follows Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, who joins forces with Ms. Marvel, played by Iman Vellani and Captain Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris, as their powers become cosmically entangled.

"It's going to be really fun and I think it's going to be so powerful to see all these women on screen together! And all these women off camera, we have so many cool women, people of color working on this movie, and they really just made it as personal a story as possible," Vellani expressed.

The trio must work together to optimize their individual powers in epic battles, expanding the MCU like never before.

"Nia DaCosta, our director, did a really wonderful job really extracting those nuanced emotions in fight scenes and working with them in order to make a movie that's really going to relate to people," said Vellani.

Marvel's "The Marvels" premieres November 10 in theaters.

