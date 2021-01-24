Man might need arm amputated after scaffolding crash in Midtown

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. Saturday at East 59th Street and Third Avenue.
A Chevrolet Tahoe apparently lost control and hit the scaffolding.
Police say it's not clear if the critically injured man was the driver.
A woman was also in the car but she was not hurt.
The crash is under investigation.
