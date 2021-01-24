Man might need arm amputated after scaffolding crash in Midtown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9949659" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for the suspects involved in a dramatic and violent gun battle in Queens.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 27-year-old man might need to have his arm amputated after an SUV slammed into scaffolding on a Midtown sidewalk.The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. Saturday at East 59th Street and Third Avenue.A Chevrolet Tahoe apparently lost control and hit the scaffolding.Police say it's not clear if the critically injured man was the driver.A woman was also in the car but she was not hurt.The crash is under investigation.----------