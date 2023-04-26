Multiple injured in car crash in Mount Kisco, Westchester County

MOUNT KISCO, New York (WABC) -- First responders are on the scene of a car crash in Mount Kisco.

The crash happened at Lake Road near Crow Hill Road.

There are at least five people injured, according to law enforcement.

Lake Road will be closed between Croton Lake Road and Crow Hill Road, according to New Castle Police.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

