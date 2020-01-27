Car crashes into funeral home causing fire in Little Neck

By Eyewitness News
LITTLE NECK, Queens (WABC) -- Video shows the aftermath of a brutal crash in Queens in which a car slammed into a funeral home and sparked a small fire.

It happened Sunday night at the Doyle B. Shaffer Funeral Home in Little Neck.

Crews had to evacuate the funeral home while they battled the fire and removed the car.

Two people were injured.

They're both expected to recover.

Related topics:
little neckqueensnew york citycar crashfirefuneralcar into buildingcar fire
