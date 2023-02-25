  • Watch Now
Middle school teacher pulls driver with physical disability from burning van

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, February 25, 2023 2:38PM
Middle school teacher pulls disabled driver from burning van
A Manchester middle school teacher saved a driver with a physical disability from a car fire, Connecticut police said.

MANCHESTER, Conn. -- A teacher in Connecticut is being hailed a hero after saving a disabled man from a burning vehicle.

Police in Manchester said Heather Sica-Leonard pulled over on the interstate when she saw a van on fire.

When Leonard got to the van, she realized the driver had a physical impairment.

Not only was she able to pull the man safely out of the burning van, but she also managed to get his wheelchair out.

