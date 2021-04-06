5 hurt, including 2 pedestrians, when car slams into NYC store; Driver flees

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10488351" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A popular infant bath seat sold on Amazon is being recalled because authorities say it fails to meet safety requirements and could pose a drowning hazard.

The women were found inside a fourth floor apartment on Sutter Avenue, where a nine-year-old girl called 911 at around 11:20 p.m. Monday.

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people were hurt, including two pedestrians, when a car crash sent one vehicle careening into a Brooklyn storefront Monday morning.One of the drivers then fled the scene on foot, police said.It happened on 3rd Street in Park Slope, where a Pontiac and GMC SUV collided.The sedan crashed into the store, while the GMC struck a 47-year-old female bicyclist and a 30-year-old man on a scooter.Three people in the SUV and the two pedestrians were taken to Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Police say the occupants of the Pontiac, which had Florida plates, fled the scene.Eight families who live in the apartments above the store have been relocated, and the buildings department is evaluating the shop to determine if it is structurally sound.