Out-of-control car crashes into Floral Park home

The vehicle crashed into the front of a home in Floral Park in Nassau County. John Del Giorno reports from NewsCopter 7 over the scene.

FLORAL PARK, Nassau County (WABC) -- A car crashed into a home in Floral Park, Nassau County Tuesday.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Arthur Avenue just a few blocks north of Hempstead Turnpike.

The car went out of control, drove onto the front lawn and into the front of the home.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene and you could see the backend of the car all the way inside the house.

Fortunately, no one was injured inside of the home.

