Out-of-control car crashes into Floral Park home

FLORAL PARK, Nassau County (WABC) -- A car crashed into a home in Floral Park, Nassau County Tuesday.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Arthur Avenue just a few blocks north of Hempstead Turnpike.
The car went out of control, drove onto the front lawn and into the front of the home.
NewsCopter 7 was over the scene and you could see the backend of the car all the way inside the house.
Fortunately, no one was injured inside of the home.
