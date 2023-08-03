John Del Giorno reports from Newscopter 7 over the scene of a car that was pulled out of the water in Port Chester.

Car crashes into water in Port Chester with people inside; no word on condition

PORT CHESTER, Westchester County (WABC) -- A car crashed into the water in Port Chester early Thursday morning, apparently with people inside.

It happened on Purdy Avenue just north of I-287.

The vehicle was pulled from the water by a crane.

The crash into the water happened sometime around 2 a.m.

Divers went into the water and search for several hours for people who were said to be inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

There is no word on the condition of the victims.

