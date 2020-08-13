Personal Finance

Vehicle lease swapping market booms amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
With coronavirus keeping many of us off the roads and in many cases out of a job, those with pricey leases are wanting to get rid of the financial obligation.

You might be thinking now is the wrong time to take on a car lease, but with so many looking to unload their own lease, it might make sense.

Often times, returning the car involves paying the dealership thousands of dollars.

To offset the costs, the lease swapping market was born and is thriving.

In fact, one company, Swap-A-Lease, is seeing a 71% increase in lease holders looking to get out of a lease.

SEE ALSO: How to make the most of extra stimulus check cash
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: These are the tips financial advisors have for making extra cash from a second stimulus check work best for you.



Often times, luxury cars are the ones being leased, and a driver can often take over a lease without upfront costs.

The vast majority of these cars are under warranty.

For those willing to take on a lease, there are other reasons to consider swapping, including shorter leasing periods, lower upfront costs and even cash back.

"It is not uncommon for someone taking over a short term lease to also walk away with some cash," Scott Hall with Swap-A-Lease said. "It's not uncommon for...the [seller] of the lease to already go to the car dealership or talk to a leasing company and realize they are significantly underwater or upside down nearly. In other words, they owe more on that vehicle than what it is currently worth."

The average lease available is about 36 months, so leasing may make more sense for those who like to change cars frequently.

Before taking on a lease, be sure to read the original terms so you know how many miles you can drive without going over and how much the end of the lease will cost you.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: Gold prices increase as U.S. economy struggles amid pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Thinking about selling your gold amid the high pandemic prices? Experts say you should take these tips into consideration first.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecoronaviruspersonal financecar care tipscaru.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden raises $26M in 24 hours after Harris VP announcement
NYC public schools will have nurses, yet teachers call for delay
Is it safe to visit the dentist during COVID-19?
Stabbed teen doused in gasoline, fatally set on fire
AMC announces 15-cent movie tickets, August reopening
AccuWeather: Flash flood warning in parts of NJ, Staten Island
Would-be rapist asked woman to be his friend before attack
Show More
COVID-19 causes Hertz bankruptcy, cars at discount
Fahim Saleh's sister releases heartbreaking video statement
COVID News: NYC couple takes date night to the next level
COVID-19 Updates: 55,910 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the US
Breonna Taylor case: Family meets with Kentucky attorney general
More TOP STORIES News