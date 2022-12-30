  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 injured after car falls into LIRR train yard in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn

WABC logo
Friday, December 30, 2022 6:35PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people are in the hospital after their car ended up in a Brooklyn trainyard Friday afternoon.

FDNY rescued two people from a car that fell into an LIRR trainyard near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue.

The people rescued were transported to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators at the scene are working to determine how the car ended up in the trainyard.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | Man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to Idaho college murders

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW