2 injured after car falls into LIRR train yard in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people are in the hospital after their car ended up in a Brooklyn trainyard Friday afternoon.

FDNY rescued two people from a car that fell into an LIRR trainyard near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue.

The people rescued were transported to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators at the scene are working to determine how the car ended up in the trainyard.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | Man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to Idaho college murders

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip