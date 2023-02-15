Thieves targeting car washes in Westchester County making off with luxury cars

At least two BMWs were stolen after being washed at car wash businesses in Mamaroneck, Westchester County. Joe Torres has the story.

MAMARONECK, New York -- Police in Mamaroneck have issued a warning to residents as they investigate two similar thefts at car washes in the area.

On Monday at 1 p.m., a blue BMW with paper registration and black tinted windows drove up to Diamond Car Wash on Halstead Ave.

A passenger wearing all black, gloves, a mask and hood jumped out of the car and immediately jumped in and stole a BMW X5 that had just been washed.

The employees said it happened so fast they didn't realize what happened until the customer was ready for their car.

The car was later recovered that night in Queens and was returned to its owner.

Investigators say a similar robbery happened Monday night at a car wash in Pelham Manor.

On Tuesday, just before 4 p.m., a BMW was stolen from the Dip In Car Wash on Mamaroneck Avenue.

Police say the incident was similar to the first -- the suspects drove up to the car wash and a person immediately stole the car before speeding away.

Investigators believe the same crew is responsible for all three thefts and they did their homework.

"One-hundred percent, because the blue BMW could be seen across the street and he doesn't act right away, he waits for that perfect moment to jump out," said Village of Mamaroneck Police Department Lt. P.J. Trujillo.

No arrests have been made and detectives have few leads.

The Village of Mamaroneck Police Department is investigating the two incidents and asking the community to be on alert when visiting any car wash businesses.

They offered the following suggestions to managers and owners of local car wash businesses:

-After a car is washed, pull the car to a safe place and turn off the car

-Look for the owner and collect a receipt of payment from the customer

-Give the keys to the owner, while the car is being dried and detailed

----------

