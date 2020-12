Carbon monoxide incident sends 13 to the hospital in Queens

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- More than dozen residents were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide incident in Queens Monday morning.Officials said the residents inside the building on 32nd Avenue in East Elmhurst began feeling sick and calling 911 just after 6:15 a.m.Fourteen people were evacuated from the building, and 13 of them were sent to area hospitals to be evaluated.TOP NEWS | Fire truck slams into NYC children's clothing store The boiler in the building was shut down, and the carbon monoxide levels began to dissipate.All injuries are considered minor.----------