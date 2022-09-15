Cardi B pleads guilty in Queens strip club fight, avoids time in jail

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cardi B will avoid jail after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors for her role in a 2018 brawl in a Flushing, Queens, strip club.

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, pleaded guilty Thursday to third degree assault and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors.

The charges had been upgraded to felonies when she was indicted in 2019, but on Wednesday, she pleaded guilty to the initial charges from the Aug. 29, 2018 attack.

She agreed to 15 days community service. If she fails to complete the community service, she will have to serve 15 days in jail.

The attack at the Angels Strip Club in Flushing stemmed from a long-simmering feud between Cardi B and two sisters who are bartenders at the club.

Cardi B reportedly accused one of the women of having an affair with her husband, Offset, a member of the rap trio Migos.

A fight broke out and Cardi B and others with her threw bottles, chairs and hookah pipes in the clash.

The rapper appeared in court with two co-defendants, Tawana Jackson-Morel and Jeffrey Bush, who also pleaded guilty in court Thursday.

The 35-year-old Bush, accused of the actual assault, will serve six months behind bars.

All three agreed to stay away from the two female victims.

Cardi B released the following statement:

"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most--the music and my fans."

