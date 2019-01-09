CAREERS

Software developer and dentist on tops best jobs in US list

EMBED </>More Videos

Looking for a job? Check out this list of best jobs of 2019.

New year, new job?

If you're looking to start the new year with a new job, we have a list of the best jobs in America

U.S. News and World released its annual list Tuesday.

Software developers landed the No. 1 spot, followed by statistician, physician assistant and dentist. Orthodontist and nurse anesthetist tied for fifth.

The list factors in median salary, employment rate and stress level.

The median salary for a software developer is $101,790, and the unemployment rate is 1.9 percent, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The position's increase in demand and average stress levels helped it land the top spot, according to the U.S. News and World Report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjobsu.s. & worlddentiststress
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
NOW HIRING: This company will pay you $100 to pet puppies
Target hiring 120,000 people this holiday season
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
This is how you can work for Amazon from home
More Careers
Top Stories
Mayor de Blasio announces plan for 2 weeks PTO for workers in NYC
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend snow
Family of woman in vegetative state outraged after baby born
Amazon's Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie announce divorce
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
Protests over death of man who went to police asking for help
Genealogy database, gum help convict DJ in '92 killing
Trump links drugs, violent crime to lack of border wall
Show More
Bullies caught on video pouring water on girl, punching her
GoFundMe Case: Arrest warrant issued for Johnny Bobbitt
Video: Search for suspect in attempted Midtown sex act
LIVE: Lamont sworn in as governor of Connecticut
AP Fact Check: Trump oversells border wall as a solution to drugs
More News