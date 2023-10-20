35th Annual CaringKind New York City Walk for Alzheimer's set for Sunday

Eleonara Tornatore-Mikesh, CEO and President of CaringKind talks about the organization and the big walk planned for New York City on Sunday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There's a walk to bring awareness to Alzheimer's Disease this weekend in New York City.

It's being held by CaringKind. CEO and President of the organization took some time out to speak to Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 about their 35th Annual walk, set for Sunday, October 22 at 10 a.m. in Central Park.

You can find all the details about the walk here: https://www.caringkindnyc.org/walkfaq/

On their website, CaringKind is described as New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving.

With over 40 years of experience, they work directly with community partners to develop the information, tools and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia.

CaringKind also offers a Helpline (646) 744-2900 staffed with Dementia Specialists; individual and family consultations; a vast network of support groups; education programs; early stage services and a wanderer's safety program.

"We believe in the power of caregiving and seek a world where everyone dealing with dementia has the support they need, when they need it," the website reads.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.