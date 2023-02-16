Suspect arrested for allegedly stealing Mercedes Benz with child inside on Long Island

GREENPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- A carjacking suspect was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle with a child inside on Long Island on Tuesday.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m., when a female driver stopped on Front Street in Greenport to enter a store briefly while her sleeping grandchild remained in her Mercedes Benz SUV.

Police say that while the grandmother was in the store, she noticed the vehicle being driven away westbound by an unknown individual with her grandchild still in the car.

A good Samaritan who was parked near the area witnessed the crime and took the woman into his vehicle and chased after the Mercedes Benz westbound on Route 25.

Authorities say the good Samaritan was able to catch up to the stolen vehicle near Moore's Lane and cut it off onto the shoulder.

The grandmother was able to get into her Mercedes Benz in an attempt to rescue her grandchild from the suspect, who police described as a man in his 50's.

The suspect then continued to drive westbound on Route 25 with the grandmother and child both in the vehicle.

The good Samaritan gave chase again and was able to get the stolen vehicle to stop near Silvermere Road, where the suspect released the grandmother and child from the car before taking off.

A sector car saw both the grandmother and child and the Good Samaritan standing on the shoulder of Route 25 and quickly gathered information on the situation and reported it to other sector cars.

Within minutes the stolen vehicle was found traveling westbound near Town Harbor Lane in Southold at high rate of speed.

The suspect sped through Southold Village, passing vehicles and bypassing traffic signals until he struck a guardrail, drove up onto the Southold American Legion property, and then came to a stop on Route 25.

Officers then took the suspect into custody.

The suspect was identified as 55-year-old Holtsville resident Paul Ludeman.

He was hit with numerous charges including third-degree grand larceny and aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the car.

