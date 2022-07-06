Carlos Santana collapses during Michigan concert due to heat exhaustion, dehydration

Grammy award-winning artist Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a concert Tuesday night in Michigan due to heat exhaustion and dehydration, according to his manager.Videos posted to social media showed medical personnel surrounding the rock legend after he collapsed at an outdoor amphitheater about 40 miles northwest of Detroit.Fans said at one point after his collapse, he was seen waving to the crowd. Believing him to be conscious and OK, the audience cheered as he was wheeled off stage behind a black tarp.In a press release, Santana's manager Michael Vrionis said he was taken to the hospital for observation and is doing well."The show for tomorrow, July 6, at The Pavilion at Star Lake (formerly the S&T Bank Music Park) in Burgettstown, PA. will be postponed to a later date. More details to follow through Live Nation," Vrionis said.The 74-year-old Santana, a longtime Bay Area resident, is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has won 10 Grammy Awards.He is currently on the "Miraculous Supernatural" tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.