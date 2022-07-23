Cat dangling from fence rescued by team on Long Island

Strong Island Animal Rescue assisted Suffolk Police in rescuing the kitten on Plymouth Avenue in Mount Sinai.
Video shows the poor cat struggling to free itself after one of its feet got stuck between the wood fence.
A member of the rescue team then approaches the cat and is able to corral it with some type of blanket and free it from the fence.
He then puts the distressed kitten into animal container.
The cat will be held with Strong Island Animal Rescue while they attempt to find the owner or determine if it's a stray.
