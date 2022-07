Cat dangling from fence rescued by team on Long Island

EMBED >More News Videos As David Ono's daughter Kaia demonstrates, anyone can play a role in protecting the monarch butterfly, a majestic but diminishing species that migrates through California.

MOUNT SINAI, Long Island (WABC) -- A cute kitten dangling from a fence had to be rescued on Long Island Saturday.Strong Island Animal Rescue assisted Suffolk Police in rescuing the kitten on Plymouth Avenue in Mount Sinai.Video shows the poor cat struggling to free itself after one of its feet got stuck between the wood fence.A member of the rescue team then approaches the cat and is able to corral it with some type of blanket and free it from the fence.He then puts the distressed kitten into animal container.The cat will be held with Strong Island Animal Rescue while they attempt to find the owner or determine if it's a stray.