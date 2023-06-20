NJ officials to create fed task force to crack down on widespread catalytic converter theft

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey officials are teaming up with local law enforcement to crack down on widespread catalytic converter theft.

Catalytic converter crimes have surged in New Jersey with 30 stolen in South Brunswick in just 10 days.

In Hackettstown, 18 catalytic converters were stolen from a fleet of Amazon trucks parked in the same location.

Senator Bob Menendez is joining forces with local and state law enforcement to create a federal task force to address the issue.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau estimates that these thefts have increased by 1,215% between 2019 and 2022.

Catalytic converters go for anywhere between $20 and $350 on illegal markets, with the replacement cost to vehicle owners averaging over $2,500.

