At least 40 cats found in 'horrific' hoarding situation in White Plains

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) -- Officials with SPCA Westchester are working to rescue nearly 40 cats and kittens from a "heartbreaking" hoarding case in White Plains.
The organization said its Humane Law Enforcement Unit received a call from a landlord after neighbors started complaining about a bad smell coming from an apartment.
Rescuers said they discovered nearly 40 terrified cats living in filth and garbage.
They said the animals are all dehydrated and most are sick with severe upper respiratory and eye infections.
Rescuers set up food and water stations but think it might take days to rescue all of the animals. They have vowed not to stop until every single animal is rescued.
At this time, no charges will be filed against the person living in the apartment.
