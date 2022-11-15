Mom saves daughter from snake in Australia: video

A home security camera caught the moment an Australian mom saved her baby girl from a potentially venomous snake.

Daniella Francesa Vizzini was watching her daughter as she played in a kiddie pool in Melbourne, when a brown snaked popped up near her baby.

Vizzini immediately grabbed her daughter out of the pool.

A local snake catcher confirmed that it looked like the highly venomous brown snake. The catcher also said that the snake seemed as if it was preparing to strike.

Video from Daniella Francesa Vizzini's home security camera captured the incident.

