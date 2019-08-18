Ceilings as low as four and a half feet in some illegal micro-apartments on Lower East Side officials report

By
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Some tiny apartments on the Lower East Side are causing a big stir.

The Department of Buildings busted the setup at 165 Henry Street on the Lower East Side, where inspectors discovered 18 illegal single-room units. The ceiling is as low as four and a half feet in some spots.

The apartments are without windows or proper fire protection systems.

Tenants in the spaces were evacuated, and notices were placed on the door.

The city said, 'this poses an extreme hazard to their safety, as well as the safety of their neighbors and first responders.'

The displaced residents are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower east sidenew york citymanhattanapartment
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in NYC rice cooker scare appears in court
Investigation into plane crash that killed 2 in Dutchess County
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm and humid with possible thunderstorms
NYPD: 5 arrested after shots fired at officers in Brooklyn
Police rescue woman who jumped into Hudson River
Woman thought she had kidney stones, gave birth to triplets
Police: Fake cop busted pulling over real detectives on Long Island
Show More
White nationalist threatened to shoot up Jewish community center: Police
Funeral for beloved NYC coach who died in motorcycle crash
Marine patrol officers rescue sailboat in distress in East River
Former UT football star and NFL player Cedric Benson dead at 36
NYC now has building with highest roof in Western Hemisphere
More TOP STORIES News