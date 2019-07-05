Bric 'Celebrate Brooklyn Festival' -Get the full schedule!

NEW YORK -- The BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!Festival is a free, summer-long experience, where New Yorkers can return again and again to discover a new musical genre, acclaimed artist, or world culture each night of the event. From its very first performance in the summer of 1979, the mission of the Festival has been to bring Brooklyn together in a safe, harmonious setting that enhances our quality of life and understanding of the world by illuminating the vibrant cultures that make our borough so unique.
Over the years, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival has presented more than 2,000 artists including celebrated global music icons, legendary jazz artists, chart-topping indie bands, gravity-defying dance troupes, large-scale film projects and even a virtual reality performance, drawing a diverse audience upwards of 200,000 each season.
Here's who is playing Celebrate Brooklyn! next:
Benefit Concert: The Roots | Felicia Temple
August 12, 2021 7:00PM
@Prospect Park Bandshell
The legendary Roots Crew have become one of the best known and most respected hip-hop acts in the business. Join us for this ticketed benefit concert on August 12.
Skip Marley | Ivy Sole
August 13, 2021 7:30PM
@Prospect Park Bandshell
SKIP MARLEY, the grandson of the reggae legend, will be joined by IVY SOLE, who will kicks things off.
Vijay Iyer with special guests Moor Mother, Arooj Aftab, Ambrose Akinmusire, Tyshawn Sorey, and Daryl Johns Joel Ross | Melanie Charles | Mahogany L. Browne
August 14, 2021 7:00PM
@Prospect Park Bandshell
Four local artists created new works meant to honor their beloved fellow musicians we lost to the pandemic.
Junglepussy | Tygapaw | Mari World
August 20, 2021 7:30PM
@Prospect Park Bandshell
The versatile Tygapaw joins the lineup to infuse us with an electrifying DJ set. Mari World will infuse the early set with his high-energy performance.
Lido Pimienta | Rita Indiana | YEDRY
August 21, 2021 7:00PM
@Prospect Park Bandshell
RITA INDIANA shares the stage with LIDO PIMIENTA and the boundary-pushing Dominican-Italian singer YEDRY.
Movie Night: In the Heights
August 26, 2021 8:00PM
@Prospect Park Bandshell
The film fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda's kinetic music and lyrics with the director of "Crazy Rich Asians," Jon M. Chu's lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience.
Yaeji | KeiyaA | Nappy Nina
August 27, 2021 7:00PM
@Prospect Park Bandshell
YAEJI takes over the Bandshell to headline and curate a hand-picked lineup that includes KEIYAA and NAPPY NINA.
San Fermin | Son Little | Attacca Quartet
August 28, 2021 7:30PM
@Prospect Park Bandshell
San Fermin, a Brooklyn-based chamber pop collective and Grammy Award-winning Attacca Quartet start things off and innovative guitarist and singer Son Little, will hold down the middle set. Both will join San Fermin for a mashup finale.
Benefit Concert: Elsie Fest
August 29, 2021 6:00PM
@Prospect Park Bandshell
Elsie Fest, Broadway's outdoor music festival, returns August 29 and will celebrate the return of Broadway with festival founder Darren Criss as well as an always impressive lineup of stars and songs from your favorite musicals.
Benefit Concert: Glass Animals
August 31, 2021 7:30PM
@Prospect Park Bandshell
Benefit Concert: Club Quarantine Live: D-Nice with Special Guests
September 2, 2021 7:00PM
@Prospect Park Bandshell
Legendary DJ, rapper, producer, photographer, and philanthropist Derrick "D-Nice" Jones will make his debut at the Prospect Park Bandshell for his only New York summer engagement, presented by Live Nation, on Thursday, September 2 at 7p.m. for a benefit concert as part of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival.
DANCE: Passion Fruit Dance Company w/ Saadiq Bolden | Soul Summit & St James Joy
September 10, 2021 7:30PM
@Prospect Park Bandshell
Founded in 2016 by Tatiana Desardouin with a mission to promote the authenticity and contributions of social dance styles and cultures like street and clubbing, Passion Fruit Dance Company comes to the park for the world premiere of TRAPPED, a brand new work with developmental support from BRIC, and developed at MASS MoCA and the Guggenheim's Works & Process residency program.
Mr Eazi | Bembona | AJO
September 17, 2021 7:00PM
@Prospect Park Bandshell
MR EAZI will light the Bandshell on fire. AJO will warm up the stage and DJ BEMBONA opens.
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue | MICHELLE
September 18, 2021 7:30PM
@Prospect Park Bandshell
TROMBONE SHORTY brings this historic season to an explosive conclusion with his notorious brass funk band Orleans Avenue. The night begins with the buoyant grooves and plush harmonies of NYC's own MICHELLE.
Bric 'Celebrate Brooklyn Festival' -Get the full schedule!
AT THE PROSPECT PARK BANDSHELL
