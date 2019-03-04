Celebrities, co-stars react to death of Luke Perry at 52 after massive stroke

By JOEL LYONS
Luke Perry -- who currently stars on "Riverdale" but became famous as a teen heartthrob during his time on "90210" -- died Monday after suffering a massive stroke last week.

Perry rose to fame as bad boy Dylan McKay during the '90s on "90210," along with castmates Shannen Doherty and Jason Priestly. Perry had recently been in the public eye portraying Fred Andrews, the father of redheaded All-American boy Archie Andrews, on The CW's "Riverdale."

The death of the 52-year-old actor shocked many of his former co-stars and others in Hollywood, who took to social media to share their reactions, including fellow "90210" actor Ian Ziering.

Touching messages were also shared by "Riverdale" co-stars past and present, including Cole Sprouse, Molly Ringwald, Robin Givens and Ross Butler.

Alyson Stoner, who starred as Perry's daughter in "Alice Upside Down," posted a message to her "Dad."

'80s, '90s and former teen stars also shared their admiration of Perry and disbelief at his loss.

View this post on Instagram Luke Perry. One of the kindest men I had ever met. I did not have the pleasure of really knowing him but we all wanted to. My heart feels so much breaking for his family and friends. ?? I am sorry. Rest In Peace #lukeperry

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on Mar 4, 2019 at 10:29am PST

And even more stars took to social media to honor the late actor.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
