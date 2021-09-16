Society

Mattel introduces Celia Cruz and Julia Alvarez Barbie dolls in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

EMBED <>More Videos

Celia Cruz, Julia Alvarez Barbies unveiled for Hispanic Heritage Month

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Mattel is adding new Barbie dolls to its collection.

The company announced Barbie dolls for these two one-of-a-kind role models: The Cuban Queen of Salsa, the late Celia Cruz, and Dominican-American activist and author Julia Alvarez.

In a statement, Mattel said: "Through their legendary careers and bravery in self-expression, these women continue to inspire generations of young Latinos to proudly tell their stories."



Our America: Todos Unidos | Watch the full episode for Hispanic Heritage Month 2021
EMBED More News Videos

From actors to activists, Latinos and Hispanics share stories of celebrating their heritage, expressing their identity and representing their diverse cultures.



MORE | Hispanic, Latino and Latinx: 'Complicated, but it's evolving'
EMBED More News Videos

Hispanic, Latino or Latinx? Learn more about the meaning behind the terms and why they matter.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymattelhistoryrace in americahispanic heritagebarbietoys
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
FDA panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
'Positivity is hard': Gabby Petito's dad speaks about missing daughter
ABC Exclusive: Full interview with Laundrie's sister on Gabby Petito
Why isn't Laundrie talking? Legal Analyst Dan Abrams explains
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Video shows hostess assaulted over NYC vax requirement
The Freakin Rican brings authentic Puerto Rican cuisine to NYC
Show More
'Six,' set to open night Broadway went dark, finally raising curtain
Father and son killed in fast-moving house fire ID'd
No credible threats ahead of UN General Assembly, NYPD says
Food banks on Long Island aim to offer helping hand, donate meals
Investigation reveals Kabul airstrike targeted wrong vehicle
More TOP STORIES News