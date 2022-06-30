Cement truck slams into liquor store in New Jersey

The truck smashed into a car on Route 22 and then careened into Rip's Liquor Shop on Washington Avenue just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
One person, believed to be the driver, was being rushed to an area hospital by helicopter.
All lanes of Route 22 were closed near Washington Avenue as police investigated.
