Traffic

Cement truck slams into liquor store in New Jersey

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

GREEN BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A cement truck crashed into the front of a liquor store in Green Brook, Somerset County.

The truck smashed into a car on Route 22 and then careened into Rip's Liquor Shop on Washington Avenue just before 7 a.m. Thursday.



One person, believed to be the driver, was being rushed to an area hospital by helicopter.

All lanes of Route 22 were closed near Washington Avenue as police investigated.

ALSO READ | Woman walking with baby in stroller shot to death on Upper East Side
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports from the scene, where a woman pushing a stroller was shot in the head and killed.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew jerseysomerset countycement trucktraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman walking with baby stroller shot to death in Manhattan
Mother, half-brother facing murder charges in 7-year-old girl's death
New York to limit where guns can be carried, Hochul says
Man snaps pic of vintage Burger King walled-off inside Delaware mall
AccuWeather: Very warm
Where to watch 2022 Fourth of July fireworks
Talks continue as AC casino strike deadlines loom
Show More
Prayer vigil held in support of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner
NYC's pandemic exodus ending could push rents even higher
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years on sex trafficking conviction
Police search for man after 3 people found dead inside Queens home
7 On Your Side, congressman team up to save homeowner from foreclosure
More TOP STORIES News