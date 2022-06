Cement truck slams into liquor store in New Jersey

EMBED >More News Videos Derick Waller reports from the scene, where a woman pushing a stroller was shot in the head and killed.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

GREEN BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A cement truck crashed into the front of a liquor store in Green Brook, Somerset County.The truck smashed into a car on Route 22 and then careened into Rip's Liquor Shop on Washington Avenue just before 7 a.m. Thursday.One person, believed to be the driver, was being rushed to an area hospital by helicopter.All lanes of Route 22 were closed near Washington Avenue as police investigated.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.