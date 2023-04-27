Parents file notice of claim against Long Island middle school after teen allegedly bullied

The parents of a 13-year-old girl, who they say was bullied repeatedly, have filed a notice of claim against Central Islip's Ralph Reed Middle School. Chantee Lans has the story.

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- The parents of a 13-year-old girl are taking action against her former Long Island middle school after they say their daughter was bullied repeatedly by students and discriminated against.

"This has been a nightmare honestly," the girl's mother Antoinette Moore-Thomas said.

Parents Antoinette and Gregory Thomas say they are fed up with the bullying of their daughter at Ralph Reed Middle School.

"They would say they were going to jump her," Antoinette Moore-Thomas said. "They were going to come to the school to beat her up. They would come to her house and beat her up and even one time, one girl said that they were going to shoot her in the head."

The pre-teen's dad says he received a text message from her teacher telling him that her Spanish teacher told her she could not go on a school class field trip because she is Black.

"To come from a teacher, wow, wow. It's bad," Gregory Thomas said.

The teen's parents say their daughter even contemplated suicide, revealing a terrifying text sent by their daughter.

The text messages are now part of what's called a "notice of claim" sent to the Central Islip School District, which typically lays the groundwork ahead of a lawsuit.

The notice claims the discrimination and bullying has been ongoing since February of 2022, despite the parents allegedly complaining at the school more than 20 times.

"Going to the school and bringing this to them and asking for help is like talking to brick because I'm getting nowhere," Gregory Thomas said.

Their attorney says threats have turned physical.

"She was spit on in the hall. She was assaulted in the hall," said the family's attorney Kenneth M. Mollins. "This was all in Central Islip Middle School. She was cursed at. She was pushed around."

A Central Islip spokesperson released a statement that read in part, "The district regards the safety and welfare of its students as its paramount interest and takes all reasonable measures to safeguard its students."

The notice of claim will likely become a lawsuit against the district. The family is seeking $2 million.

As for that 13-year-old girl, she transferred out of the school district about two months ago to another public middle school on Long Island.

Her parents say she is doing much better.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three-digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.

