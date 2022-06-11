Community & Events

Thousands of women race through Central park for 50th anniversary of New York Mini 10K

By Eyewitness News
Thousands of women race through Central Park for New York Mini 10K

CENTRAL PARK, New York (WABC) -- Thousands of women ran through Central Park Saturday morning as part of the New York Mini 10K.

The race kicked off around 8 a.m. Saturday, marking the 50th anniversary of the historic running event.

The women's only race began 50 years ago right before Title IX was passed, which helped level the playing field for female athletes.



Several pioneers and legends from the past 50 years gathered in the park Friday to kick off the festivities.

Women who took part in the event say there was an important message behind the race.

"It took women women standing up and fighting for our rights to put one foot in front of the other and to go as far as we wanted to go, as far as our training and our abilities would take us to go," one runner said.

