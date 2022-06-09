Best Bets: 7 On Your Side Father's Day buying guide

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11939445" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New low-cost carriers offering international flights are competing with the bigger airlines and it's a win-win for the consumer.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11923828" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Westchester County man was getting nowhere disputing a fine for passing a stopped school bus, when it was even him. Then he got 7 On Your Side.

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Father's Day is fast approaching, and a Retail Me Not survey indicates 4 in 10 simply want a day spent with family, and a third want to have dinner in a nice restaurant.But before you take out the plastic, 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has some ideas -- the best bets for your prized pop.if you're planning to spoil your dad, the best bets to stretch your dollar will be to stay away from the staples.Tools, power mowers, and guy gear like golf clubs and bikes won't be on sale.Neither will summer clothing, but light jackets, sweaters, and leather jackets -- and anything out of season like boots -- will be marked down to move in the clearance section.For the dad who has everything, what about reservation to a special restaurant or a gift certificate to have a meal delivered?Ask his favorite restaurant if they're running any Father's Day specials.The Dad and Grad, the Cheesecake Factory, and the Grand Lux Cafe are offering $25 back in a bonus card for anyone who buys a $100 gift card online before June 19.Check sites like Groupon for discounts on experiences. Kayaking, flying, cruising or even bowling are marked down, and make sure to stack a coupon or promo code to save even more.Local chain PC Richard and Son usually drop its sale items for the entire weekend.Speakers or headphones are always a good bet, and so is smart home technology. Gadgets to lower the thermostat when no one's home or a new energy saving fridge will also make dad smile, and you can't go wrong with a massage chair.Just hold off on the new TV, as big screens and most tech is lowest during Black Friday in the fall.If dad is really a kid at heart, gift him a "Dream day" at American Dream, the so-called "Mall for All" in East Rutherford. It will feature all sort of specials, from splashing to skating rides, entertainment, and of course shopping at the mega luxe whimsical complex in the Meadowlands.Still, the most important thing might just be time together with the family.----------Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing. All emailsWithout a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.