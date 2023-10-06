Arrest made after tourist struck in head while biking Central Park

A tourist biking through Central Park when she almost collided with a man, who then allegedly hit her in the head with a collapsible baton. Crystal Cranmore has the latest.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is under arrest on Friday after police say he attacked a tourist on Thursday in Central Park.

Angelo Del Guercio, 59, was arrested on charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The incident happened in broad daylight on a popular and busy bike path near 96th Street and West Drive.

Officials say a 66-year-old woman was riding on a bicycle with her 29-year-old daughter, both of them tourists from England, when she almost collided with someone walking on the path.

That's when police say the man started to yell at the woman and then after an argument escalated, he allegedly hit her on the head with what appeared to be a collapsible baton.

The victim's daughter then went to confront the man as he was walking away and started recording a cellphone video of him.

He apparently said to her, "She's got to learn how to ride a bike," before eventually leaving the scene.

The victim was brought to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition. She received stitches for a laceration to her head and was released.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.