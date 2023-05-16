WATCH LIVE

Century 21 reopening flagship store in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday

Tuesday, May 16, 2023
LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Shoppers get ready - Century 21 is re-opening its flagship store on Tuesday in Lower Manhattan.

The store is known for its jammed-packed racks and great sales for committed deal hunters.

The store will have four floors instead of its original six.

Mayor Adams is expected to cut a ceremonial ribbon.

Century 21 closed all its locations back in 2020 when it filed for bankruptcy.

