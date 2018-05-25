Chain reaction crash shoves car under school bus in Queens

John Del Giorno reports from Woodhaven, Queens on the crash.

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) --
A chain reaction crash led to a car being shoved under the back of a school bus in Queens Friday morning.

At least five cars were involved in the initial crash in Woodhaven.

It happened just before 6 a.m. at Atlantic Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard.



Fortunately, the school bus was unoccupied by children at the time of the collision. The driver was the only person on board.

Five people, all from inside the other vehicles involved in the crash, were hurt. Their conditions are not yet known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

