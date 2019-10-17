'A champion for justice' Tributes pour in for late Rep. Elijah Cummings

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are remembering Maryland Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, who died early Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to complications from longstanding health challenges, his congressional office said. He was 68.

The congressman had a medical procedure in September, and according to his office, was expected to return to work.

Cummings' widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, released a statement about her husband's death, calling him "an honorable man who proudly served his district and the nation with dignity, integrity, compassion and humility."

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D) of El Paso wrote on Twitter, "Our Congress & our country has lost a champion for justice, a fighter for good, an honorable and zealous leader."

Here are more of the latest tributes coming in from the late congressman's colleagues and supporters.














