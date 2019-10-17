'A champion for justice' Tributes pour in for late Rep. Elijah Cummings

Our Congress & our country has lost a champion for justice, a fighter for good, an honorable and zealous leader.



My heart goes out to all his loved ones. I feel incredibly fortunate to have known him, worked with him & witnessed his powerful leadership.

https://t.co/fJ7aeodnFA — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) October 17, 2019

My condolences to the family of Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland who went to be with the Lord early this morning at 68 years of age.



May God grant his family strength & peace in these difficult moments & his soul eternal rest. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 17, 2019

Tremendously saddened to learn of the passing of Elijah Cummings. This is a loss for Baltimore, Congress, and the country. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) October 17, 2019

It has been an honor to serve alongside Representative Cummings. His loss will be felt across our country. I thank him for his service and his leadership. My heart is with his family, loved ones, and community. May he rest in peace. — Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) October 17, 2019

My heart is heavy this morning hearing of @RepCummings passing. He was a leader, innovator, and chairman truly #ForThePeople. My deepest condolences to his wife and family during this difficult time. #RestInPower 🕊🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DwRdX1Xmnw — Brenda Lawrence (@RepLawrence) October 17, 2019

Rep. Elijah Cummings has died. The Maryland congressman clashed with President Trump as head of the Oversight and Reform Committee. - The Washington Post A Giant of integrity and knowledge has fallen. He defended the Constitution and acted with grace. https://t.co/NG6zvOIL0f — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) October 17, 2019

Deeply saddened by the passing of Chairman Elijah Cummings.



He spoke truth to power, defended the disenfranchised and represented West Baltimore with strength and dignity.



Congress has lost a Champion. Heaven has gained an Angel of Justice. May he forever #RestInPower. pic.twitter.com/3pg555ijFG — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 17, 2019

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are remembering Maryland Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, who died early Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to complications from longstanding health challenges, his congressional office said. He was 68.The congressman had a medical procedure in September, and according to his office, was expected to return to work.Cummings' widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, released a statement about her husband's death, calling him "an honorable man who proudly served his district and the nation with dignity, integrity, compassion and humility."Rep. Veronica Escobar (D) of El Paso wrote on Twitter, "Our Congress & our country has lost a champion for justice, a fighter for good, an honorable and zealous leader."Here are more of the latest tributes coming in from the late congressman's colleagues and supporters.