A fatal car crash occurred Friday morning in Brooklyn leaving one person dead and three injured. Reporter Anthony Carlo has the details.

Two drivers facing charges in Downtown Brooklyn crash that left 1 dead, 3 injured

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Charges are now pending against two drivers involved in Friday morning's fatal car crash in Downtown Brooklyn.

The two-car collision occurred just before 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Court Street just before 3:30 a.m.

Both vehicles, a black Mercedes Benz and white Honda Accord, ending up on opposite sides of Court Street.

Police say an 18-year-old passenger of the Honda Accord was found unconscious and unresponsive with trauma about the body.

She was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

That victim has since been identified as Shanti Joyner of Staten Island.

The 32-year-old driver of that vehicle, along with a 29-year-old passenger, were hospitalized, and later listed in stable condition.

Officials say the 25-year-old driver of the black Mercedes attempted flee on foot after the crash but was later apprehended by police about a block away.

He was taken into police custody.

A 24-year-old female passenger, who was also in that black sedan, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Charges are now pending against the drivers of both vehicles.

Speeding is something residents in the area say they see too often.

"Everyone likes to beat the light and they're always rushing," said resident Armir Cira who works nearby. "Turns red but the other one is green. Always something bad here."

This marks the year's second deadly collision on the downtown stretch of Atlantic Avenue. Just a block away, a pedestrian was killed by another driver who was allegedly impaired when he blew a light in April.

Residents Eyewitness News spoke with are calling for the city to implement measures to slow drivers down, like implementing more red-light cameras and speed cameras.

"I think it's bad," resident Mohamed Al Kadi said. "They have to change the light here because there's always accidents. My cousin, last two months, he had an accident with the bike and he's in the hospital too."

Video in the media player above is from a previous report

ALSO READ | Child dies after falling into water behind Brooklyn IKEA

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.