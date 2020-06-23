Society

Charging Bull cannot be moved, according to Public Design Commission

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The famed Charging Bull statue can't be moved from its current location, according to the Public Design Commission.

Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to move the Charging Bull from Bowling Green to the front of the New York Stock Exchange.

The statue's artist previously said moving the masterpiece would void his copyright and trademark by turning the Charging Bull into the New York Exchange Bull.

The city and the Department of Transportation say they are reviewing the feedback.

